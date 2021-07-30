Reinforcing two areas of need with one trade, the Mets were finalizing a deal that would bring in shortstop Javier Baez and righthander Trevor Williams less than 90 minutes before the trade deadline Friday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

Centerfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, their first-round draft pick last year who is out for the season with an injured shoulder, was among those going back to Chicago in the deal, USA Today reported.

Baez, 28, is friends and former Puerto Rico teammates with Francisco Lindor, the Mets’ starting shortstop out with a strained right oblique until mid-to-late August. Baez can play shortstop until Lindor returns, then slide over to second or third.

Baez this year has been something less than his 2018-19 All-Star self, hitting .248 with a .292 OBP and .484 slugging percentage. He has 22 homers and 65 RBIs. After winning his first Gold Glove during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Baez’s advanced defensive metrics are down across the board this year.

Williams, 29, is a starting pitcher whom the Mets can add to their rotation depth, which has been severely weakened by injuries. He had a 5.06 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 13 starts for the Cubs.

Baez is set to be a free agent after this season. Williams is not scheduled to do so until after the 2022 season.