Jay Bruce has ‘unfinished business’ as he returns to Mets

The New York Mets re-introduce outfielder Jay Bruce

The New York Mets re-introduce outfielder Jay Bruce after signing a three-year contract at a news conference at Citi Field on Jan. 17, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
Jay Bruce says he has “unfinished business” with the New York Mets.

Bruce was back at Citi Field on Wednesday, a day after finalizing a $39 million, three-year deal to bring his big bat back to Queens.

The 30-year-old outfielder had a career-high 36 home runs along with a .254 average and 101 RBIs last season. He hit 29 of those homers with the Mets before an August trade sent him to Cleveland.

Bruce says “from the very beginning, they said there could be a reunion” and adds “I was totally open to it at the time.”

Bruce gets $10 million this season and $14.5 million in each of the following two years. He can designate five teams each year that he cannot be traded to without his consent.

He reunites with former Indians coach Mickey Callaway, who replaced Terry Collins as Mets manager after the season.

