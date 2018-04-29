Jay Bruce positioning himself for role at first base
The Mets rightfielder’s long-term future with the team may be in the infield, and he’s fine with that.
SAN DIEGO — With the Mets planning to occasionally start Jay Bruce at first base in the near future, manager Mickey Callaway suggested Sunday that the move could — eventually — be a permanent one for the rightfielder.
That is not the Mets’ intentions for this season, with Bruce working into a timeshare with Adrian Gonzalez and Wilmer Flores. But the idea of Bruce at first came up when he and the team negotiated his return to the Mets as a free agent in the offseason.
“He’s aware at some point in his career that’s probably where he’s going to end up,” Callaway said. “That’s the natural progression I think for a guy like him. I don’t know that that’s going to be consistently this year, but I think that he’s aware.”
Bruce has said for weeks that he is open to playing first if that’s what the Mets want. He acknowledged this week that his perception — and the game’s perception — of first basemen has changed in recent years as teams began to gain a greater understanding of the defensive value of the position.
And Bruce knows that the more he can do on the field, the longer he’ll be a viable major leaguer.
“Back in the day, it was like, oh, if you play first base, that means you can’t play the outfield anymore,” Bruce said. “First base is a very valuable position. It is a hard position. If that’s something that I can do when they need me or whenever they need it, then I think it’s only going to help. That doesn’t mean I can’t play the outfield. It’s something that I think, yeah, it can add a feather to your hat a little bit, maybe make you available longer.”
That aspect of it is for another day (or year). In the immediate future, Bruce’s looks at first are out of a desire to get outfielder Brandon Nimmo — who has hit well in limited time this year — in the lineup more often. Callaway said he would like to get Nimmo “one, maybe two extra games a week.”
A lack of production from the existing platoon of Gonzalez (.612 OPS entering Sunday) against righties and Flores (.621) against lefties is a part of it, too.
Callaway said the Mets would most likely pencil Bruce in at first when they face several righthanded starters in a row. That would mean a reduction in playing time for Gonzalez specifically.
“It’s for the benefit of everybody: Keep Adrian rested, make sure Nimmo gets in the game as much as he should be playing, and keep Bruce in there as often as possible,” Callaway said. “It’s a fine balance, but everybody has bought in to everything.”
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.