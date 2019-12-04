New manager Carlos Beltran isn’t the only Mets employee connected to the 2017 Astros cheating scandal.

Before his breakout 2019 with the Mets, third baseman/leftfielder J.D. Davis was teammates with Beltran on that World Series-winning Houston team, which is being investigated by Major League Baseball for allegedly stealing signs and communicating them to batters at the plate. The Athletic reported that Beltran played a key role in developing the sign-stealing system, which involved cameras, an internal feed of home plate and banging on a trash can when certain pitches were coming.

Davis said he doesn’t know anything about anything.

“I was surprised by [the allegations made by pitcher Mike Fiers, a member of the 2017 Astros, and others],” Davis said. “But I really have no idea. I was kind of the freshman among the seniors and everything. I really had no idea what was going on or what’s really happening. That’s MLB’s investigation and so I haven’t gotten any calls yet.”

In 24 major-league games that year, he hit .226.

“I wasn’t aware of anything,” Davis said. “And even if there was, I wish I would have known because I batted only like .180, .200, something like that. I really have no idea, no clue.”

Davis said he is excited, though, to play for Beltran, who was widely regarded as a respected leader and baseball savant for the Astros, Mets, Yankees and other teams he played for during his 20-year career. Beltran recently reached out to Davis by phone, and they saw each other at a Mets event this week.

“The knowledge he brings to the game and to us as an organization is bar none, probably the best I’ve ever been [around],” Davis said Wednesday at Citi Field, where he dressed as an elf to help Santa Claus (Brandon Nimmo) give out gifts during the Mets’ annual holiday party for local kids. “I learned a lot from him when I was with Houston. … Hopefully we can have that kind of thing going on here in New York.”