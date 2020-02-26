Mets get 'positive' news on J.D. Davis' shoulder

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Mets got a “positive” update on J.D. Davis’ injured left shoulder, but he still will be out for at least a week, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday.

An MRI “didn’t show a ton of inflammation” and “really didn’t show any new structural damage” after Davis jammed his shoulder when diving for a groundball Tuesday.

“He’s a little achy today afterwards, but achy is a good feeling relative to where we could have been,” Van Wagenen said. “So we’ll see how that achiness responds and hopefully we get him on a good track.

“We’re going to see how his symptoms progress here over the course of the next couple of days, get him moving and hopefully be able to have a better handle after the next week in terms of what his physical activity will be able to be.”

Davis began rehabbing the shoulder injury Wednesday upon returning to the Mets’ spring training facility. How he responds to that treatment will determine when he starts playing again.

“We’ll reassess in a week before we think about putting him back in games,” Van Wagenen said.

Van Wagenen specified that there was no “new” structural damage because the MRI did show what appears to be an old labrum injury. He characterized that as “fairly common” for players “who have some experience or mileage on them.”

“He wasn’t symptomatic of anything beforehand,” Van Wagenen said. “This sounds like we’re in a pretty good spot overall.”