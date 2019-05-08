SAN DIEGO — With Jed Lowrie joining the Mets imminently — Friday is “something that is very possible,” Mickey Callaway said — the Mets have to decide how to make room for him on the 25-man roster.

The primary options: third baseman J.D. Davis, outfielder Keon Broxton and infielder Adeiny Hechavarria.

Davis is the only one who could be optioned to the minors, thus best preserving organizational depth, which the Mets value. Callaway has said he is hesitant to use Davis in the outfield because he hasn’t played there much, so an outfield-focused stint with Triple-A Syracuse could amend that. But the Mets also love his bat against lefthanders.

Broxton, who has a .394 OPS, and Hechavarria, who joined the team Friday, would be exposed to waivers if cut by the Mets.

Callaway said he’d be comfortable with four outfielders, which would be the case if Broxton goes.

“It’s going to be tough to send anybody down, but you have to make moves when somebody gets activated,” Callaway said.

Lowrie has not played this season because of a sprained left knee capsule. In six minor-league games, four with Syracuse, he is 2-for-23 (.087). Callaway said he expects Lowrie to hit second in the Mets' lineup upon his return, with Pete Alonso staying in the cleanup spot.

Extra bases

The Mets aren’t sure whether Steven Matz (radial nerve irritation) will have to go on the injured list, but they are hopeful he will be able to start Tuesday against the Nationals … Robert Gsellman tossed two scoreless innings (with three strikeouts) Wednesday to lower his ERA to 2.88. He has allowed one earned run in his past 10 innings (five appearances) … Michael Conforto was miffed by at least two strikes called by Rob Drake in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Padres. “I disagreed with the calls,” Conforto said. “I looked at them [on video] and I definitely still do.”