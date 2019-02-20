PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — And now spring training is really underway.

The first Mets MRI of the season goes to infielder Jed Lowrie, who will have the test Thursday after dealing with left knee soreness in recent days, limiting his participation in early full-squad workouts.

Separately, outfielder Brandon Nimmo is experiencing discomfort in his right shoulder and refrained from throwing during defensive drills Wednesday, instead underhanding the ball back to the coaches. He called it “just some early-season soreness.”

The Mets aren’t sure how serious Lowrie’s issue is, but manager Mickey Callaway said they will be cautious, with the goal of getting him ready for Opening Day. Lowrie said the issue popped up during the weekend while he was running.

“The first time I felt it, there was a fair bit of pain, and then it’s kind of remained the same,” Lowrie said. “It’s just one of those things you got to get checked out.

“We need to figure out what’s going on first before we start worrying about how concerned [we are]...It started when I really started ramping up, getting into top-end speed stuff and batting practice. I felt it on the back side of my knee.”

The Mets hope for Lowrie to get about 40 at-bats in exhibition games.

“Our goal is to get him ready for the first game of the season,” Callaway said. “Started to be a little active and the soreness was there.”

For Nimmo, the shoulder soreness is routine, he said.

“We don’t want it to escalate,” Nimmo said. “Every year, it seems like if it’s not something it’s something else. When you get back into the swing of things, all these things start to flare up a little bit. It’s part of spring training.”

Notes & quotes: Yankees special adviser Alex Rodriguez visited Mets camp Wednesday as part of his ESPN duties. He chatted with Jeff Wilpon, bro-hugged Jacob deGrom and yukked it up with Robinson Cano, his former longtime Yankees teammate, before interviewing Brodie Van Wagenen for a to-be-aired segment...Briefly causing a commotion before live batting practice: a small black snake in a back-field dugout. Luis Guillorme and J.D. Davis teamed up to chase it out from the bench before a member of the grounds crew removed it with his bare hands. Said one hopeful fan: “Rally snake 2019.”...In live BP, Peter Alonso saw Noah Syndergaard Wednesday after facing deGrom Sunday. “It’s good to see the best,” Alonso said. “We have a hell of a pitching staff. It’s going to help even more in preparation, facing our guys.”