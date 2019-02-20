Mets' Jed Lowrie to have MRI on left knee

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — And now spring training is really underway.

The first Mets MRI of the season goes to infielder Jed Lowrie, who will have the test Thursday after dealing with left knee soreness in recent days, limiting his participation in early full-squad workouts.

The Mets aren’t sure how serious it is, but manager Mickey Callaway said they will be cautious with Lowrie, with the goal of getting him ready for Opening Day.

"It’s just one of those things you got to get checked out,” Lowrie said. “We need to figure out what’s going on first before we start worrying about how concerned. … It started when I really started ramping up, getting into top-end speed stuff and batting practice. I felt it on the back side of me knee."

Lowrie said the issue popped up over the weekend while he was running.

"The first time I felt it, there was a fair bit of pain,” Lowrie said. “And then it’s kind of remained the same.”



