PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.— Brace yourselves: There may be some clarity on the confusing injury situation with Jed Lowrie.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen on Wednesday issued an update on Lowrie, the infielder with the knee problem that is forcing him to wear a huge brace on his left leg.

Lowrie, who was limited to seven hitless at-bats last season after signing a two-year, $20 million contract with the Mets, has not appeared in a spring training game. The Mets are trying to find a brace or some other contraption that is flexible enough to allow him to play. They haven’t found it yet.

“Jed at this point continues to be fully unrestricted with all baseball activities,” Van Wagenen said. “He’s effectively doing all the activities you would expect from someone to play in a game — but all [while] wearing the big brace. So it’s a continued work in progress to find a potential transition brace, or transition to a new brace or make adjustments to the braces he has. So that’s what we’ll continue to do and still don’t have a timeline for when he’ll be in games.”

The news was more definite regarding non-roster first baseman Matt Adams, who was scratched from last Thursday’s game for follow-up cardiac tests after something was discovered in his spring training physical.

“I’ve got some good news to report with him,” Van Wagenen said. “He had a number of tests done. He flew up to New York and we got good results for all the tests.”

Van Wagenen said Adams would be back in camp on Thursday and would begin baseball activities soon after that.

J.D. Davis (shoulder) practiced with the club for the first time since getting injured on Feb. 25. Steven Matz (illness) returned and threw a bullpen session after getting sent home on Tuesday.

Stro good

Marcus Stroman threw three shutout innings and Jeff McNeil had two doubles to increase his average to .556 as the Mets beat the Cardinals, 4-1.