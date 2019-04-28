His injury described by the Mets more than two months ago as “soreness” and “nothing serious,” Jed Lowrie began a minor-league rehabilitation assignment with advanced Class A St. Lucie on Sunday, going 0-for-4 while splitting time between shortstop and second base.

The Mets plan to have Lowrie, who suffered a sprained left knee capsule early in spring training, play at third, short and second as he prepares to return to the majors. But they said they don’t know how long of a rehab assignment he’ll need.

“I really don’t know what to expect, because we don’t know how the player is going to feel,” said manager Mickey Callaway, who added that he’s not surprised it has taken Lowire this long to heal. “You’re never surprised. You have to get the player well. You can’t guesstimate on what it is and how it feels.”

Lowrie recently started playing in extended spring training games, getting as many as eight at-bats per day. In his absence, J.D. Davis (.290/.397/.484) has been the primary beneficiary of the extra playing time.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen signed Lowrie, his former client, to a two-year, $20-million contract in January. Frequently injured for much of his career, Lowrie averaged 155 games per season in 2017-18.

That run ended about as soon as he reported to Port St. Lucie.

“We never put a timeline on it,” Van Wagenen said. “It's just a matter of getting him at-bats and making sure his leg strength is 100 percent to come up here ready to go full speed.”

Cano hit on hand again

For a second Sunday in a row, Robinson Cano left the game early after getting hit on the hand by a pitch.

This time, X-rays were negative on his left hand — last week it was his right — but the Mets said they will administer further tests, including an MRI, on Monday once swelling subsides.

“We’re still a little concerned,” Callaway said. “Who it is [an important player] and where it is [his hand], we need to make sure we’re doing everything we can and dig deeper.”

Alonso: Cheers!

When Pete Alonso hit his first career triple in the first inning, a fan in leftfield spilled a beer on the Brewers’ Ryan Braun. Alonso got a kick out of it. “If I could, I would have bought him a beer,” Alonso said. “The Mets need to give that guy a beer for sure. Or a free drink voucher.”

Extra bases

Callaway said he picked Seth Lugo over Jeurys Familia (21 pitches, two runs allowed Saturday) for the eighth inning Sunday because Lugo hadn’t pitched in a few days. “It’s not that we’re running from Familia,” said Callaway, who still considers Familia the eighth-inning guy. Lugo struck out the side ... Jets quarterback Sam Darnold attended the game.