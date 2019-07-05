Jeff McNeil could almost not conceive of the competitive display in front of him.

The speed. The relentlessness. The sodium intake.

“It was kind of gross,” he said of the Coney Island Hot Dog eating contest, where he served as a guest judge. But McNeil, who’s completed some pretty incredible athletic feats himself, had to recognize one unmistakable fact. “It was unbelievable.”

On Thursday, July 4, the athlete became the fan, as McNeil watched hot dog-gobbling institution Joey Chestnut put away a whopping 71 beef logs in sheepskin casing. (Yes, that’s what makes up a Nathan’s hot dog. Sorry.) As judge, McNeil, dressed in a referee shirt, was in charge of helping keep track of the number of dogs consumed. Darron Breeden was second, inhaling a scant 50 hot dogs in the 10-minute time allowance.

“I wasn’t even the counter,” McNeil said. “I was the guy that turned the paper. It was really easy. I really did nothing. It was a lot of fun.”

McNeil was in position because of a scheduling quirk. Despite baseball being America’s pastime, the Mets were somehow off on July 4. Mickey Callaway called it his first non-working Independence Day in 23 years. McNeil said he loved watching the hot-dog eating contest on TV, when he could, so when he saw he would be free, his eyes immediately turned south, toward Coney Island. He contacted his agent, who asked McNeil if he’d want to judge. Yes, yes he would.

“I was sitting in the front row right there. It was cool to see,” he said.

Was that necessarily a good thing?

“No. I would have probably preferred to be a few rows back, but it was awesome to see. I don’t know how they do that.”

Having finally seen the spectacle in person, McNeil’s sense of wonder was intact, even if his appetite wasn’t.

“I did not have one hot dog the whole day,” he said. “And I like hot dogs.”

Yada, yada, yada

Jerry Seinfeld reunited with presumed spitter Keith Hernandez on Friday as the Mets celebrated Seinfeld night. Hernandez was the major focus of “The Magic Loogie” episode in which Seinfeld’s character believes the Mets first baseman spit on him (it was actually Roger McDowell). The first 25,000 fans received a Seinfeld bobblehead, and a re-creation of the Seinfeld couch was outside Citi Field. Seinfeld was on hand during batting practice, and chatted with Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso, the latter of whom gave Seinfeld a bat.