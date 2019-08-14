TODAY'S PAPER
Jeff McNeil to hit injured list with mild hamstring strain, source says

The Mets' Jeff McNeil reacts after striking out

The Mets' Jeff McNeil reacts after striking out to end the top of the fourth inning against the Braves on Tuesday. Photo Credit: AP/John Bazemore

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
ATLANTA — Jeff McNeil suffered only a mild strain of his left hamstring, a source said, and there is a hope his trip to the injured list might be for the minimum 10 days.

That registers as good news for the Mets, who saw McNeil come up lame on a ninth-inning groundout Tuesday night. An MRI Wednesday morning revealed the extent of the injury. This will be McNeil’s second IL stint due to a strained left hamstring after he missed 12 days with the same issue in May/June.

McNeil’s absence means the return of infielder Ruben Tejada, a source said. He has had a big season for Triple-A Syracuse, but hasn’t played in the majors since 2017 and hasn’t played for the Mets since Game 2 of the 2015 NLDS against the Dodgers, when Chase Utley’s dirty slide into second broke his leg.

For the Mets, a relatively short McNeil absence is good news for their postseason contention. They began Wednesday two games back of the second NL wild-card spot, and McNeil being available for the final stretch is critical to their playoff hopes.

For McNeil, it means his shot at the NL batting title is still alive. He is hitting .332, third in the league behind Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds (.338) and Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich (.333).

For Tejada, it means another shot at life in the majors. Tejada, 29, hit .330 with a .408 OBP and .476 slugging percentage in 71 games with Syracuse. He has been playing second, third and short.

