Mets' Jeff McNeil carted off the field after making catch and hitting wall

Mets' Jeff McNeil warms up before a game

Mets' Jeff McNeil warms up before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin
Mets outfielder Jeff McNeil had to be carted from the field after he collided with the left-field wall making a spectacular run-saving catch to end the first inning of Thursday’s game against the Nationals at Citi Field.

McNeil made the grab on a full run with his arm extended and hit the wall. As he went to the ground, he looked into his glove to see the catch. Once on the ground, he slammed his glove down in frustration.

After being attended to on the warning track by manager Luis Rojas and team medical staff, McNeil attempted to walk off the field, but could not. The cart was summoned to take him off.

Washington had one run in and runners on second and third with two out when Asdrubal Cabrera drove David Peterson’s pitch to left. McNeil’s catch likely saved two runs.

McNeil at one point while on the ground grabbed his left knee. But he also seemed shaken up by the impact.

The catch was reminiscent of Mike Baxter’s catch and wall collision in Johan Santana’s 2012 no-hitter.

