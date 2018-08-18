PHILADELPHIA — The book on Jeff McNeil was that he’s a hard-hitting lefty bat and a defensive liability.

It turns out the book might need a revision.

In addition to having another strong day at the plate, McNeil Saturday showcased his improvement with his glove — saving a hit in the fifth inning, and ending the frame with a head’s-up tag in the sixth.

McNeil, who hit his way out of Triple-A and is suddenly becoming a decent homegrown option at second base next year, made a sliding stop on what looked to be a single up the middle in the fifth to get the second out. He was 2-for-3, scored, reached on an error and tripled in a run in the seventh. He also notched his first career stolen base.

“He’s probably stepped his game up a bit,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. “I think that his whole game has been elevated. [Bench coach] Gary DiSarcina has worked with him on some things that he felt he needed to work on [defensively] so he’s definitely improved in those areas but you know, sometimes, you get up here, you get a little adrenaline and he’s playing baseball he needs to be playing.”

McNeil, who seemed aware of the scouting report on himself, said he made it a priority to beef up his defense. And even with the RBI and the stolen base and the run scored, he was most proud of one thing.

“Probably just helping [Jacob] deGrom defensively and make good plays and try to keep his pitch count down,” he said. “I think it’s huge to make some good plays defensively, swing the bat well and deGrom threw a heck of a game.”

Mets back to five

The Mets, who had been employing a six-man rotation, will send Corey Oswalt to the bullpen and go back to five, Callaway said. Callaway said it was simply a matter of logistics and that they decided on Oswalt in an attempt to allow Steven Matz and Jason Vargas a chance to get into a pitching groove. “I promise you, he’ll make another start this season," Callaway said of Oswalt.