Jeff McNeil, the hottest hitter in the Mets’ system, was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. He reached Citi Field at 11 a.m. after a rushed trip across the country that ended a long wait to reach the majors.

“I just took it one day at a time. I just went out and played my game and figured it would take care of itself,” the 26-year-old said. “I’m really excited. I’m just happy to be here.”

He has recovered from a series of injuries in recent years — a double sports hernia, a torn hip labrum.

“I’m definitely a little bit bigger, I’m starting to drive the ball a little bit more,” he said. “Balls I used to hit that were getting caught are going over the fence now.”

McNeil was batting .368 with a .427 on-base percentage and .600 slugging percentage at Las Vegas and had recently been playing several infield positions. Mickey Callaway, who said earlier in the season that McNeil is totally a second baseman, acknowledged last week that his role with the Mets could be in more of the utility category. The full-time second-base job is expected to open soon, though, with a likely trade of Asdrubal Cabrera.

McNeil, a lefthanded batter, was not considered a prime prospect before he began this season at Double-A Binghamton. He had such success there that he was promoted to Las Vegas and thrived there as well. He arrives in New York after a seven-game hitting streak in which he went 12-for-28. Mets fans have been frustrated that he was not called up sooner.

“I was definitely anticipating it, I’ve had a pretty good year. I’ve been swinging the bat pretty well. I knew if I did that, I’d eventually get the call,” he said.

His wife, parents and friends are expected to be at Citi Field Tuesday, although he is not in the starting lineup. McNeill had little time to pack all of his equipment at the Las Vegas ballpark and he missed his scheduled flight Monday night. He caught the next one and was in New York by late morning. His bats made it safely, too.