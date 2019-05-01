Jeff McNeil's career off to a flying start

Pete Alonso gave Jeff McNeil a four-star review after he delivered yet another four-hit game.

“He looks like Ted Williams out there,” Alonso said following the Mets’ win over the Reds Tuesday night at Citi Field.

“That’s pretty cool,” McNeil said before Wednesday night’s rematch. “I’ve had other teammates kind of joke around with that in the past. Pretty high honor to be compared to that.”

McNeil -- aka the “Flying Squirrel” -- hasn’t been showing 521-homer potential, the number hit by the “Splendid Splinter.” But McNeil has been belting out hits and looking like a star in the making since his call-up last July, when he had a pinch single on the first pitch of his first at-bat.

He finished at .329 in 63 games. McNeil arrived for Wednesday's game with 100 at-bats through 28 games this season and an average of .370 -- second in the National League and third the majors.

The high-contact hitter with the knobless bat, who had a homer and 12 RBIs, said he isn’t thinking about winning the batting title. But he isn’t ruling it out, whether it’s this season or down the road.

“I think if it happens, it happens,” McNeil said. “But I know I’m a kind of hitter that hits for average. So when you put the ball in play, good things happen like that. I’m just going to keep trying to get on base and at the end of the year, if that wins the batting title, it wins the batting title.”

His on-base percentage of .457 ranked fourth in the majors. His total of 13 multihit games was tied for fourth. His OPS of .957 ranked 10th in the NL.

“I didn’t have anything to prove,” McNeil said. “I played well last year. I just wanted to keep it going.”

When he lined a double to the right-center gap in the third Wednesday night, it meant that he had reached safely in 26 of his 27 starts and 72 of his first 80.

His four-hit game was his second of the season and the fifth in his first 91 career games. Dating to 1908, Wally Moon was the only major-league player with more than McNeil in that span, with six for the 1954 St. Louis Browns.

“He has the baseball aptitude,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “He’s got the ability to put the barrel on the ball even if it’s a tough pitch.

“He’s definitely proved that he’s going to be a very good player at the major-league level . . . And it’s probably bought him some leeway when things don’t go so good.”

McNeil was penciled in as the second baseman following last season. But that changed when GM Brodie Van Wagenen acquired Robinson Cano this offseason. Jed Lowrie, who’s currently injured, and J.D. Davis were also acquired to help in the infield. So McNeil has started 17 games in left, six at third and four at second.

“When we made all the moves, I was in contact with Brodie,” McNeil said. “He said, ‘You’re going to get your at-bats and probably play a lot of outfield.’ … I enjoy [the outfield]. It’s fun. I just keep working on it every day and keep getting better.”

The 27-year-old California native, a 12th-round pick by the Mets in 2013, also enjoys leading off, as he has been doing recently.

“I think one or two is where I fit in best -- put the ball in play,” McNeil said.

A teammate at Long Beach State tagged him as the “Flying Squirrel” for the gritty player's penchant for diving here, there and everywhere.

The nickname is finally growing on him.

“Yeah,” McNeil said, “I got to wear it for the rest of year, I guess.”

Or longer.

“Flying Squirrel,” Todd Frazier said from his nearby locker.

“Flying Squirrel,” McNeil said with joy in his voice.