TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Jeff McNeil leaves early as Mets fall to Blue Jays in series finale

Mets shortstop Amed Rosario, right, watches as Toronto

Mets shortstop Amed Rosario, right, watches as Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning in Buffalo, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.  Credit: AP/Adrian Kraus

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

BUFFALO — Jeff McNeil left the game Sunday with what a team official called "some gastrointestinal discomfort," but the bigger problem for the Mets was the kind of runs crossing the plate.

The Mets lost to the Blue Jays, 7-3, after McNeil’s exit and an old-fashioned bullpen blowup highlighted the rubbermatch of this Marcus Stroman Bowl.

That leaves the Mets at 21-26 heading into the final two weeks of the season.

It was close until the sixth, when Brad Brach, on in relief of David Peterson, threw four strikes out of 16 pitches and walked his only three hitters. Jared Hughes entered, walked his first batter (Jonathan Villar) to force in a run and allowed hits to three of the next four hitters.

The back-breaker: a three-run double looped down the leftfield line by Santiago Espinal, a light-hitting rookie infielder. Danny Jansen followed with an RBI single.

Prior to that mess, Peterson was solid. He allowed two runs and three hits in five frames, the longest of his four starts since returning from the injured list as measured by innings and pitches (81). He walked two and struck out two.

Both of Toronto’s runs came on a bang-bang sequence in the second inning. Randal Grichuk singled off the rightfield wall to lead off, and on the next pitch Lourdes Gurriel Jr. walloped a no-doubt two-run homer over everything in leftfield.

Peterson settled in to retire 12 of his next (and final) 15 batters.

The Mets managed little against Hyun-Jin Ryu, the Blue Jays’ top starter. He struck out seven and walked none in six innings of one-run ball.

That lone tally came in the first, when back-to-back two-out singles from Todd Frazier and Dominic Smith brought home McNeil. But after Smith’s line drive, Frazier was caught in a rundown between third and home, ending the inning.

New York Sports

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Jets fall behind early, drop season opener to Bills
Steven Matz #32 of the Mets pitches in Steven Matz returns to Mets, heads to bullpen with Michael Wacha
Yankees pinch hitter Gleyber Torres reacts on second Torres comes through in pinch as Yankees sweep Orioles
Jets head coach Adam Gase yells instructions during Gase: 'Mad at myself' for not pulling injured Bell sooner
New York Jets head coach Adam Gase, left, Glauber: Darnold, Gase off to offensive start
Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants Giants Gameday: What to know for Week 1 vs. Steelers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search