BUFFALO — Jeff McNeil left the game Sunday with what a team official called "some gastrointestinal discomfort," but the bigger problem for the Mets was the kind of runs crossing the plate.

The Mets lost to the Blue Jays, 7-3, after McNeil’s exit and an old-fashioned bullpen blowup highlighted the rubbermatch of this Marcus Stroman Bowl.

That leaves the Mets at 21-26 heading into the final two weeks of the season.

It was close until the sixth, when Brad Brach, on in relief of David Peterson, threw four strikes out of 16 pitches and walked his only three hitters. Jared Hughes entered, walked his first batter (Jonathan Villar) to force in a run and allowed hits to three of the next four hitters.

The back-breaker: a three-run double looped down the leftfield line by Santiago Espinal, a light-hitting rookie infielder. Danny Jansen followed with an RBI single.

Prior to that mess, Peterson was solid. He allowed two runs and three hits in five frames, the longest of his four starts since returning from the injured list as measured by innings and pitches (81). He walked two and struck out two.

Both of Toronto’s runs came on a bang-bang sequence in the second inning. Randal Grichuk singled off the rightfield wall to lead off, and on the next pitch Lourdes Gurriel Jr. walloped a no-doubt two-run homer over everything in leftfield.

Peterson settled in to retire 12 of his next (and final) 15 batters.

The Mets managed little against Hyun-Jin Ryu, the Blue Jays’ top starter. He struck out seven and walked none in six innings of one-run ball.

That lone tally came in the first, when back-to-back two-out singles from Todd Frazier and Dominic Smith brought home McNeil. But after Smith’s line drive, Frazier was caught in a rundown between third and home, ending the inning.