Jeff McNeil's tiebreaking homer lifts Mets past Phillies

This hellish season for Jeff McNeil has featured it all — a slow start, a strained hamstring, a demotion in the lineup, a position change forced upon him after the acquisition of Javier Baez. It has been by any standard the worst year of his career, so much so that as the Mets enter an offseason of potentially immense change, his future is among the question marks, their position-player core having accomplished little in recent seasons.

And then there are nights like Sunday, when the Mets beat the Phillies, 3-2, for their first win in a week, and McNeil provides a reminder of what he so often has been: a really, really good hitter.

McNeil finished 2-for-3 with the go-ahead home run and two runs scored as the Mets (73-77) snapped a five-game losing streak that matched their longest of the season. They remained 5 1/2 games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East and seven games back of the Cardinals, who hold the final NL wild-card spot.

The Mets and Phillies (76-73) were tied when McNeil began the bottom of the seventh against righthander Kyle Gibson (6 2/3 innings, three runs). Gibson left a changeup on the outer half of the plate and McNeil pulled it an estimated 417 feet to right-centerfield, his first long ball since Aug. 1 and the Mets’ first lead since Tuesday. He paused at the plate to admire his work before starting his stone-faced journey around the bases.

McNeil also ignited the tying rally in the fifth. After he singled, Tomas Nido doubled to put two runners in scoring position with nobody out. Pinch hitter Dominic Smith — also having a bad year, his future also something of an uncertainty going into this winter — ripped a two-run double into the rightfield corner.

Following his three-hit game Wednesday against the Cardinals, this was McNeil’s second strong showing in four games — a late-season return, perhaps, to his regular form.

McNeil has a .252 average and .683 OPS. Those are far lower than his career marks entering the year: .319 average, .884 OPS.

The reasons could be many. Maybe he has been unlucky, as he and the Mets would say, based on the quality of his batted balls. Maybe his leg issues been caused him more problems than they are willing to acknowledge publicly. Maybe batting in the bottom third of the order — early in the season and more recently — cost him confidence.

Rich Hill worked into a mostly out of trouble for 4 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and a walk but just two runs. He struck out seven.

Philadelphia struck for a run in an odd sequence in the first inning. With two outs, Bryce Harper drew a walk. When J.T. Realmuto lined a soft line drive to left-center, he tried to stretch it into a double — and succeeded, with Brandon Nimmo’s throw arriving barely late. Harper, meanwhile, was running with the pitch and never stopped, scoring from first by beating Javier Baez’s post-tag relay throw.

Harper drove in the other run again Hill, with a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth. Freddy Galvis (single on a slow roller toward third) and Jean Segura (ground-rule double to rightfield) started that mini-rally.

In 11 games with the Mets, Hill has a 3.88 ERA.

Edwin Diaz recorded a mostly uneventful save in the ninth. He hit Galvis with one out but struck out Jean Segura and got Harper to fly out to leftfield to end it.