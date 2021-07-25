Jeff McNeil’s pinch-hit, two-run, go-ahead single in the sixth inning boosted the Mets to a 5-4 win against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

That highlighted a four-run rally that also featured a tying two-run homer from Pete Alonso, his fifth long ball in a week.

McNeil’s appearance was his first since Wednesday afternoon, when he left a game early due to what the Mets called a fatigued left leg. He sat out Friday and Saturday and was out of the lineup again Sunday, but available off the bench — and used by manager Luis Rojas’ in an opportune moment.

The Mets (52-44) survived a scare in the eighth, when Trevor May opened the inning by allowing three consecutive hits, including Teoscar Hernandez’s RBI single to bring the Blue Jays (49-46) within a run. But May and Aaron Loup escaped, stranding the bases loaded.

Edwin Diaz stranded Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on second for his second save of the series, which the Mets won.

In his Mets debut after joining the team via trade with the Rays on Friday, lefthander Rich Hill was charged with three runs and five hits in five innings-plus.

But the final line doesn’t tell the story of his day. He cruised through five scoreless innings on 49 pitches, despite allowing the leadoff hitter to reach four times, including thrice via double. Then he ran into trouble in the sixth, when he had to face the top of the Toronto order for a third time, loading the bases with nobody out.

That is when Rojas went to Seth Lugo, who allowed all three inherited runners to score. Two came in on Bo Bichette’s 0-and-2 single to center.

Hill has a 5.40 ERA in his past eight starts.