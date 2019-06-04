Robinson Cano, who hoped he’d be activated from the injured list on Tuesday, wasn’t. But Jeff McNeil, who healed faster than expected, was activated and was in the lineup at second base against the Giants.

McNeil had been out since May 23 with a hamstring strain.

“He did a great job of putting himself in a position where he could be activated today,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “Recovered well. He did everything he possibly could strength and conditioning-wise. He pushed himself out on the field with his baseball activities and did a great of job getting himself back as soon as possible. Having him leading off is big for our team.”

Callaway would have liked to have had Cano hitting behind McNeil on Tuesday, but the 36-year-old wasn’t fully healed from the strained quadriceps that has had him out since May 23.

“He’s progressing nicely,” said Callaway, who said Cano hadn’t suffered a setback since Sunday. “We’re just taking it day-by-day. I don’t think we ever gave an exact day of when we wanted him to be activated. We just want him to progress daily like he is.”

To make room on the roster, the Mets sent righthander Tyler Bashlor to Triple-A Syracuse.

Dominic Smith, who suffered a sprained right thumb on Saturday, had an MRI on Monday and said he was available off the bench Tuesday.

Lefthander Justin Wilson threw a bullpen session on Monday and said he felt the best he has since he went on the IL (and returned and then went on the IL again) with inflammation in his elbow.

Callaway said Brandon Nimmo is improving from the stiff neck that has been caused by a bulging disc.

Jed Lowrie, who has missed the whole season with knee and hamstring injuries, is no closer to a return.

“He’s still a ways away, still in Florida, still doing his thing,” Callaway said.