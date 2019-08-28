TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Jeff McNeil returns to leadoff spot, gets start at third base over Todd Frazier for Mets

Jeff McNeil #6 of the Mets runs out

Jeff McNeil #6 of the Mets runs out his seventh inning pinch hit double against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Print

Jeff McNeil was back in the leadoff spot instead of Amed Rosario and started at third base instead of Todd Frazier against Cubs righthander Kyle Hendricks on Wednesday night.

Frazier, who was playing ping-pong in the clubhouse before the game with Luis Guillorme, went into the night having hit .185 (31-for-168) in July and August.

Rosario, who had been leading off even after McNeil returned from the injured list, was dropped to seventh.

“This is going to be a fluid thing,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “It might revert back tomorrow when we face [lefthander Jon] Lester. But we’re just really trying to take advantage of our ability to score runs. It’s been hard lately. Let’s see if Jeff can start the game off, get on base.”

Diaz available

Edwin Diaz, who had not appeared since leaving Saturday’s game with tightness in the trapezius muscle in his neck and back, was available on Wednesday, Callaway said.

Source: D'Aloia out after season

The Mets are dismissing senior director of professional scouting Jim D’Aloia after his contract expires at the end of the season, a source confirmed to Newsday.

D’Aloia was hired by the Mets as a scout in 2010 under then-general manager Sandy Alderson and was promoted to director of professional scouting in November 2011.

The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Gimenez to play in Arizona Fall League

The Mets announced that top shortstop prospect Andres Gimenez will be among seven organization minor leaguers who will play for the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League.

Gimenez, 20, is batting .243 with eight home runs, 35 RBIs and a .682 OPS at Double-A Binghamton.

The other players who will be heading to Arizona for the Fall League season that runs from Sept. 18 to Oct. 26 are pitchers Ryley Gilliam, David Peterson and Thomas Szapucki, catchers Patrick Mazeika and Ali Sanchez and infielder Luis Carpio. The Mets will add an eighth player to the Scottsdale roster at a later date.

— With Mike Rose and David Lennon

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta said of Thursday night's Last chance for Lauletta to impress Giants?
Jets head coach Adam Gase looks on during Jets will get one last look at players on roster bubble
Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders Anthony Beauvillier agrees to 2-year deal with Isles
Colts cornerback Nate Hairston warms up before an Jets trade for CB Hairston from the Colts
Yankees rightfielder Clint Frazier looks for his pitch Boone expects Frazier to be called up on Sunday
Jets kicker Taylor Bertolet kicks off against the Will Bertolet kick himself into or out of Jets' job?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search