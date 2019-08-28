Jeff McNeil was back in the leadoff spot instead of Amed Rosario and started at third base instead of Todd Frazier against Cubs righthander Kyle Hendricks on Wednesday night.

Frazier, who was playing ping-pong in the clubhouse before the game with Luis Guillorme, went into the night having hit .185 (31-for-168) in July and August.

Rosario, who had been leading off even after McNeil returned from the injured list, was dropped to seventh.

“This is going to be a fluid thing,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “It might revert back tomorrow when we face [lefthander Jon] Lester. But we’re just really trying to take advantage of our ability to score runs. It’s been hard lately. Let’s see if Jeff can start the game off, get on base.”

Diaz available

Edwin Diaz, who had not appeared since leaving Saturday’s game with tightness in the trapezius muscle in his neck and back, was available on Wednesday, Callaway said.

Source: D'Aloia out after season

The Mets are dismissing senior director of professional scouting Jim D’Aloia after his contract expires at the end of the season, a source confirmed to Newsday.

D’Aloia was hired by the Mets as a scout in 2010 under then-general manager Sandy Alderson and was promoted to director of professional scouting in November 2011.

The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Gimenez to play in Arizona Fall League

The Mets announced that top shortstop prospect Andres Gimenez will be among seven organization minor leaguers who will play for the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League.

Gimenez, 20, is batting .243 with eight home runs, 35 RBIs and a .682 OPS at Double-A Binghamton.

The other players who will be heading to Arizona for the Fall League season that runs from Sept. 18 to Oct. 26 are pitchers Ryley Gilliam, David Peterson and Thomas Szapucki, catchers Patrick Mazeika and Ali Sanchez and infielder Luis Carpio. The Mets will add an eighth player to the Scottsdale roster at a later date.

— With Mike Rose and David Lennon