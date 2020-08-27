TODAY'S PAPER
Jennifer Lopez says it'd be 'amazing' to have a woman as an MLB owner

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the 26th

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Getty Images for Turner / Mike Coppola

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
With final bids supposed to be due on Monday, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez may or may not end up owning the Mets.

But Lopez told Barstool Sports “The Corp” podcast on Thursday that she thinks it would be “so amazing” to have a woman in a position of power in Major League Baseball as part of an ownership group.

"Listen, in this day and age, that would be something that would be so amazing," Lopez said, according to TMZ Sports. "We don’t, I don’t have anything to report on that end right now. But, I think in every field, especially in institutions like Major League Baseball that are so American in this moment in time, it is important for diversity and it is important for women to have positions of power that they’ve earned and deserve and can contribute in a way that is just as good as any man on the planet. So, of course, I am for it."

Lopez, the pop superstar, and Rodriguez, the former Yankees star, are part of a group that is making a bid to buy the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families.

All bidders involved were alerted to the Monday deadline earlier this month in a letter from Allen & Co., the Manhattan-based boutique investment bank overseeing the process on behalf of the Wilpon and Katz families.

The bidding seems to be down to the same three competitors who have been after the Mets for months: hedge-fund multibillionaire Steve Cohen, a Great Neck native; private equity duo Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who already own the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils; and a group of investors fronted by celebrity couple A-Rod and J-Lo, who are joined by Vitaminwater co-founder Mike Repole and Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola.

Cohen is considered the favorite even though a previous deal he had to buy the team fell through. 

