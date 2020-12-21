TODAY'S PAPER
Jerry Blevins among four signed by Mets to minor-league deals with invites to spring training

Mets relief pitcher Jerry Blevins delivers against the

Mets relief pitcher Jerry Blevins delivers against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning of the first baseball game of a double header at Citi Field on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
The Mets on Monday announced the signings of four players to minor-league contracts with invitations to spring training. The most notable is lefthanded reliever Jerry Blevins, who was with the Mets from 2015 to 2018. Blevins' agreement to terms for his return to Citi Field was reported on Dec. 11. Now, it's official.

None of the players appeared in the majors in 2020. Blevins, 37, last pitched in the majors in 2019 with Atlanta.

The Mets also announced the signings of righthander Jerad Eickhoff, lefthander Tom Windle and infielder Wilfredo Tovar, the last of whom appeared in a total of nine games with the Mets in 2013 and 2014.

Eickhoff, 30, went 3-4 with a 5.71 ERA in 12 games (10 starts) with the Phillies in 2019. In five seasons in Philadelphia, Eickhoff was 21-30 with a 4.15 ERA.

Windle, 28, has a 41-24 record and 4.13 ERA in 51 minor league starts.

Tovar, 29, also played for the Angels in 2019. He is a career .188 hitter in 40 big-league games.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

