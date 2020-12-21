The Mets on Monday announced the signings of four players to minor-league contracts with invitations to spring training. The most notable is lefthanded reliever Jerry Blevins, who was with the Mets from 2015 to 2018. Blevins' agreement to terms for his return to Citi Field was reported on Dec. 11. Now, it's official.

None of the players appeared in the majors in 2020. Blevins, 37, last pitched in the majors in 2019 with Atlanta.

The Mets also announced the signings of righthander Jerad Eickhoff, lefthander Tom Windle and infielder Wilfredo Tovar, the last of whom appeared in a total of nine games with the Mets in 2013 and 2014.

Eickhoff, 30, went 3-4 with a 5.71 ERA in 12 games (10 starts) with the Phillies in 2019. In five seasons in Philadelphia, Eickhoff was 21-30 with a 4.15 ERA.

Windle, 28, has a 41-24 record and 4.13 ERA in 51 minor league starts.

Tovar, 29, also played for the Angels in 2019. He is a career .188 hitter in 40 big-league games.