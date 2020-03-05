The Mets will retire Jerry Koosman's No. 36 in June, the team announced on Thursday.

Koosman is the winningest lefthander in team history with 140 wins. He will be the third player to have his number retired by the Mets, joining Hall of Famers Tom Seaver (No. 41) and Mike Piazza (No. 31).

The ceremony will take place before a 4:10 p.m. game against the Nationals on June 13.

“The excitement of playing for the Mets when we won the 1969 World Series was an experience I never thought I’d be able to repeat,” Koosman said in a statement. “But the news that the Mets Hall of Fame Committee has voted to retire my number is another life-changing thrill and honor. I can’t wait until June 13.”

Koosman was drafted by the Mets in 1964 and made his major league debut on April 14, 1967. He went 19-12 with a 2.08 ERA in 1968 and followed that by going 17-9 with a 2.28 ERA. He won two games during the 1969 World Series against the Orioles, including the deciding Game 5. Koosman also pitched for the Mets when they lost to the A's in seven games in the 1973 World Series. Koosman won 10 or more games in eight of his 12 seasons with the Mets, including 21-10 in 1976.

Koosman ranks second in team history in starts (346), complete games (108), innings (2,544.2) and shutouts (26), third in strikeouts (1,799) and sixth in ERA (3.09).

“Jerry is one of the most iconic Mets of all-time and this forever honor is a tremendous representation of what he means to the organization,” Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said in a statement.

Koosman later pitched for the Twins, White Sox and Phillies, finishing his 19-year career with 222 wins.

“I’m enormously proud of the time I played in the orange and blue uniform of the Mets,” Koosman said. “It was privilege to play alongside some of the most wonderful and talented teammates for more than 11 years and to hone my craft under Gil Hodges. This honor isn’t only for me and my family, it’s for the legions of fans I grew to love. To know that my number will be retired and sit alongside other legends is one of the greatest tributes I could ever be granted. I was always proud to be a Met.”

The Mets have also retired the numbers of managers Gil Hodges (14) and Casey Stengel (37), and Dodgers Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson (42).