JUPITER, Fla. —Jessica Mendoza, the ESPN “Sunday Night Baseball” analyst and former Olympic gold medal softball player, has been named a baseball operations adviser for the Mets, the team announced on Tuesday.

The announcement came one day after the Mets brought on former pitchers Al Leiter and John Franco as advisers to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. Earlier this offseason, David Wright was named an adviser, as well, as his playing days came to an end.

Mendoza will focus on player evaluation, roster construction, technological advancement and health and performance, the team said. She also will continue in her role as analyst on ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball."

"I am excited to work with Brodie and his team and am thrilled to be associated with the Mets and their storied history,” Mendoza said in a statement. “I’ve known Brodie and Jeff Wilpon for years now and I’m honored to be a small part of the organization. I would also like to thank ESPN and Disney for their understanding and confidence as I balance both tasks moving forward. Baseball is a passion of mine and I look forward to expanding on my love for the game.”

Mendoza’s booth partner Alex Rodriguez is a special adviser to the Yankees, as are Reggie Jackson, Hideki Matsui, Carlos Beltran, Andy Pettitte and Nick Swisher. Pettitte was hired last month to keep him away from the Derek Jeter-owned Marlins, who recently added Jorge Posada as a special adviser.

Mendoza is a two-time Olympian in softball and played on the U.S. national team from 2001 to 2010. She won gold in 2004 and silver in 2008. In 2006, she was named the USA Softball Athlete of the Year.

Mendoza has ties to Van Wagenen as a fellow Stanford alum as client of his former agency, CAA. She also sits on the board of the Women’s Sports Foundation along with Van Wagenen’s wife, Molly, who posted a Tweet in support of Mendoza’s hire.

Said Brodie Van Wagenen: “Jessica is incredibly well respected throughout the industry and we are excited to bring her into the organization. She is a world-class athlete and experienced television analyst with an extremely high baseball IQ. We are confident that she will help us in our efforts to win now and in the future. This hire demonstrates the continued support from ownership to invest in the intellectual capital of the New York Mets.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

She will work directly with Van Wagenen and the entire baseball operations department, the team said.

“Jessica has a tremendous knowledge of the game,” said Wilpon, the Mets' chief operating officer. “She will be able to provide a different perspective to the club and help assist in a variety of roles within the Baseball Operations Department.”