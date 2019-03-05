TODAY'S PAPER
Mets hire Jessica Mendoza as baseball operations adviser

By Mark La Monica
Jessica Mendoza has been named a baseball operations adviser for the Mets, the team announced Tuesday morning.

The announcement came one day after the Mets brought on former pitchers Al Leiter and John Franco as advisers.

Mendoza will focus on player evaluation, roster construction, technological advancement and health and performance, the team said. She also will continue in her role as analyst on ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball."

“Jessica is incredibly well respected throughout the industry and we are excited to bring her into the organization,” Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. “She is a world-class athlete and experienced television analyst with an extremely high baseball IQ. We are confident that she will help us in our efforts to win now and in the future. This hire demonstrates the continued support from ownership to invest in the intellectual capital of the New York Mets.”

She will work directly with Van Wagenen and the entire baseball operations department, the team said.

"I am excited to work with Brodie and his team and am thrilled to be associated with the Mets and their storied history,” said Mendoza. “I’ve known Brodie and Jeff Wilpon for years now and I’m honored to be a small part of the organization. I would also like to thank ESPN and Disney for their understanding and confidence as I balance both tasks moving forward. Baseball is a passion of mine and I look forward to expanding on my love for the game.”

Mendoza is a two-time Olympian in softball and played on the U.S. national team from 2001 to 2010. She won gold in 2004 and silver in 2008. In 2006, she was named the USA Softball Athlete of the Year.

“Jessica has a tremendous knowledge of the game,” said Mets COO Jeff Wilpon. “She will be able to provide a different perspective to the club and help assist in a variety of roles within the Baseball Operations Department.”
 

