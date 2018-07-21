The Mets’ Jeurys Familia era is almost over.

Manager Mickey Callaway said he was told in the middle of the Mets’ win against the Yankees on Friday not to use the closer because of a potential trade. As of late Friday night, however, nothing was finalized. It’s not clear which team was close to acquiring Familia.

“Nothing confirmed yet, nothing to say, just waiting right now for my agent to call me and see what happens,” Familia said between hugs from teammates. “It’s tough. Just waiting right now, what’s going to happen.”

A Familia trade has been considered an inevitability for weeks. Amid another noncontending season, the Mets are poised to make a series of deals leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Familia — a free agent at season’s end with a 2.88 ERA and 1.23 WHIP — is one of their most top pieces.

When a trade does come down, it’ll mark the end of Familia’s time with the only pro organization he has ever known. He signed with the Mets as a 17-year-old out of the Dominican Republic in 2007 and went on to post a 2.66 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 123 saves in seven major-league seasons. He was an All-Star in 2016, when he set a Mets record with 51 saves, but a year later served a 15-game suspension under MLB’s domestic violence policy and missed about half the season after shoulder surgery.

His bounce-back 2018 includes 17 saves and seven scoreless innings this month.

“He’s done a great job for the organization,” Callaway said. “Such a great guy with everybody in the clubhouse and the staff. He’s a guy you can count on to go out there and pitch high-leverage innings and keep you in the game or win a game for you — and he’d be missed if he ends up going.”

Familia appeared to be in line for save No. 124 Friday, but when Robert Gsellman escaped a jam in the eighth, Familia remained seated in the bullpen, watched along with everybody else as Gsellman closed out a 7-5 win over the Yankees.

Gsellman, who stands to be Familia’s replacement as closer, found out he’d get a shot at a two-inning save after his first inning. “It’s always awkward [when a teammate is close to being traded], but I know he’s going to do well wherever he goes,” Gsellman said. “I’m definitely going to miss [him].”