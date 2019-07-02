All of a sudden, the Mets’ bullpen looks a lot more like what they expected — personnel-wise, if not results-wise quite yet.

Jeurys Familia (Bennett lesion), Justin Wilson (left elbow inflammation) and Luis Avilan (left elbow bone spurs) all returned from the injured list Tuesday. Manager Mickey Callaway said they will get thrown right back into their previous roles, which in the case of at least Familia (7.81 ERA) means high-leverage situations.

“We got these guys for a reason, and we intend to use them for the reason we went and got them in the first place,” Callaway said. “It’s good to have these guys back. These are the guys we knew we could win with.”

Callaway said he believes Familia will pitch more like his regular self (career 3.10 ERA) because of tweaks to his mechanics and pitch usage, plus “his overall confidence in himself.”

Wilson has pitched in one game since April 20 because of two IL stints for the same elbow issue. He appeared in only one rehab game after his most recent setback, but said he feels healthy, the long-present soreness/tightness in his elbow totally gone.

The same is true for Avilan, who has been out since May 4 due to what the Mets called elbow soreness. He clarified Tuesday he has bone spurs in his elbow, but doesn’t expect to need surgery unless they bother him again.

“Now it feels really good, so I’m happy,” Avilan said. “Back to normal again.”

To make room for the returning relievers, the Mets optioned four pitchers to Triple-A Syracuse: Chris Flexen, Stephen Nogosek, Brooks Pounders and Chris Mazza. They also called up infielder Luis Guillorme.

Pete the philanthropist

Pete Alonso will donate 10 percent of his Home Run Derby winnings to two charities: half to Wounded Warrior Project, which assists wounded veterans, and half to The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, named after a first responder who died on 9/11.

“For me, those are the actual, real, true heroes,” Alonso said. “What I do is play a game.”

The total Derby prize money is $2.5 million, with the winner getting $1 million.

Extra bases

Before playing the Yankees on Tuesday, the Mets had a moment of silence for Tyler Skaggs, the Angels pitcher who died Monday. He was 27 . . . The Mets promoted third baseman Brett Baty, their first-round draft pick last month, to rookie-level Kingsport. In five games with the Gulf Coast League Mets, Baty had a .350/.480/.650 slash line with one homer, eight RBIs, five walks and six strikeouts . . . Jeff McNeil will be a judge for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island on Thursday.