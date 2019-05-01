The bad beginning to Jeurys Familia’s sequel with the Mets continues.

The $30 million reliever blew a six-out save attempt Tuesday night in the 4-3, 10-inning win over the Reds at Citi Field and departed with a 6.28 ERA. Then he reached out to the Mets Wednesday morning complaining of a sore shoulder. Mickey Callaway said Familia received an injection and was going on the injured list.

“The MRI came back fairly clean,” Callaway said before Wednesday night’s game. “He does have a Bennett lesion that he’s dealt with for years and years. It flares up on him. So that’s probably what he’s feeling right now.”

The Mets traded away Familia to Oakland last July, then re-signed the 29-year-old righty to a three-year free-agent deal in December. Callaway wasn’t sure whether the shoulder issue has led to Familia’s struggles. He has allowed 16 hits and 13 walks in 14 1/3 innings over 14 appearances.

“We’ll talk to him about it,” Callaway said. “The stuff has been there. If he was feeling uncomfortable, that can lead to command issues.”

Familia was only trying to close Tuesday because Edwin Diaz had worked three straight games. Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman would seem to be the leading candidates to take over Familia’s eighth-inning setup role.

Ryan O’Rourke is being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Familia on the roster. The 31-year-old lefty is 0-1 with a 4.61 ERA in nine games, including eight relief outings.