TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
SEARCH
50° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets reliever Jeurys Familia lands on injured list with sore shoulder, Mickey Callaway says

Jeurys Familia #27 of the Mets walks to

Jeurys Familia #27 of the Mets walks to the dugout as he is removed from a game in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Brian Heyman Special to Newsday
Print

The bad beginning to Jeurys Familia’s sequel with the Mets continues.

The $30 million reliever blew a six-out save attempt Tuesday night in the 4-3, 10-inning win over the Reds at Citi Field and departed with a 6.28 ERA. Then he reached out to the Mets Wednesday morning complaining of a sore shoulder. Mickey Callaway said Familia received an injection and was going on the injured list.

“The MRI came back fairly clean,” Callaway said before Wednesday night’s game. “He does have a Bennett lesion that he’s dealt with for years and years. It flares up on him. So that’s probably what he’s feeling right now.”

The Mets traded away Familia to Oakland last July, then re-signed the 29-year-old righty to a three-year free-agent deal in December. Callaway wasn’t sure whether the shoulder issue has led to Familia’s struggles. He has allowed 16 hits and 13 walks in 14 1/3 innings over 14 appearances.

“We’ll talk to him about it,” Callaway said. “The stuff has been there. If he was feeling uncomfortable, that can lead to command issues.”

Familia was only trying to close Tuesday because Edwin Diaz had worked three straight games. Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman would seem to be the leading candidates to take over Familia’s eighth-inning setup role.

Ryan O’Rourke is being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Familia on the roster. The 31-year-old lefty is 0-1 with a 4.61 ERA in nine games, including eight relief outings.

By Brian Heyman Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

New York Islanders' Anders Lee trying to pick No time for Lee to dwell on hitting post in Game 2
Crystal Dunn #19 of the USA plays in LI's Dunn thriving for Courage early in NWSL season
Al Iaquinta, left, faced Khabib Nurmagomedov for the Main event exactly where Iaquinta wants to be
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz looks on during Precedent for a Trotz team to come back from 2-0 hole
Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck participates in the Cal Clutterbuck a game-time decision for Isles
Mike Anderson speaks after being introduced as St. New St. John's coach to throw out first pitch at Citi