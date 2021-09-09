MIAMI — The Mets and their dangling playoff hopes cannot afford too many more nights like Thursday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. walloped a go-ahead home run off Jeurys Familia in the eighth inning, the last in a series of unfortunate events that sent the Mets to a 3-2 loss to the Marlins.

The Mets dropped back below .500 — 70-71 — and finished with a 9-5 record in a two-week stretch against the two worst teams in the NL East, Miami and Washington.

With 21 games to play, the Mets’ division deficit stood at 4 1/2 games, pending the outcome of Atlanta’s game.

And now it gets hard again — or at least harder. Friday marks the start of a homestand against three contending teams: the Yankees, Cardinals and Phillies.

This was an eminently winnable game for the Mets, who led by two runs into the sixth inning.

Miami (59-81) tied the game with three infield singles and a Brad Hand throwing error in the seventh inning.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the top of the eighth, Pete Alonso led off with a triple off the rightfield. But the Mets left him there. Javier Baez and J.D. Davis sent ground balls to the left side of the infield, about the only area of the field that would not allow Alonso to score. And Jeff McNeil also grounded out to shortstop, ending the inning.

The Mets have 19 sacrifice flies this season, tied for last in the majors.

Then came Chisholm’s blast. After Familia easily retired his first two hitters, he left a 1-and-0 sinker up the zone. Chisholm planted it halfway up the second deck in rightfield.

Before the late drama, the Mets’ highlights were Baez (who went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and two steals) and Marcus Stroman (who allowed one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings).

Stroman largely cruised, with only one of the Marlins’ hits hit hard. Miami scratched a run across in the sixth, when Stroman hit Eddy Alvarez with a pitch and Miguel Rojas singled, putting runners on the corners with no outs. Jazz Chisholm’s grounder to second base brought in Alvarez, but Stroman escaped without further damage.

As Miami lefthander Jesus Luzardo held the Mets to two runs and two hits in 5 2/3 innings, Baez represented the entirety of the offense.

He got the Mets on the board in the first inning with a two-out double, advancing to third on a wild pitch that barely squirted away from catcher Sandy Leon and scoring on a wild pitch that bounced to the backstop.

He doubled the Mets’ lead with a solo homer in the third inning. Luzardo left a curveball over the plate, and Baez crushed it an estimated 438 feet to straightaway centerfield. Admiring his work, Baez took several slow steps out of the batter’s box before beginning his jog around the bases in earnest.

Baez nearly created a third run in the sixth inning. After drawing a leadoff walk, he stole second and third. Reliever Zach Pop stranded him there when he struck out Dominic Smith looking.

No other Mets had a hit against Luzardo, who struck out eight, walked four and lowered his ERA to 6.72.