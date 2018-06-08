The Mets’ biggest hits lately have been to the health of their roster, and they suffered another on Friday

Closer Jeurys Familia hit the disabled list, retroactive to Thursday, with a sore right shoulder, and the Mets recalled righthander Jacob Rhame from Triple-A Las Vegas to take his spot on the 25-man roster.

It’s not clear who will serve as the Mets’ closer in Familia’s absence. Robert Gsellman has received a couple of recent save opportunities, though Anthony Swarzak and Seth Lugo also could be options.

Familia has been enjoying a rebound year after a poor 2017, posting 14 saves, a 2.48 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 28 games. He had fallen on relatively hard times recently, however, allowing four runs in his past seven innings (six games).

Cespedes joins Binghamton

Also Friday, Yoenis Cespedes (right hip flexor strain) joined Double-A Binghamton for a rehab assignment.

The Mets announced that he will “play a minor-league rehabilitation game,” though they didn’t specify if he would return to the majors afterward.

Extra bases

Lefthander Buddy Baumann and infielder Phillip Evans cleared waivers and were sent to Triple-A Las Vegas.