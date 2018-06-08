TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
75° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Jeurys Familia goes on DL with sore shoulder; Yoenis Cespedes begins rehab assignment

Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after giving up

Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after giving up a second run in the ninth inning against the Marlins at Citi Field on May 23, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

The Mets’ biggest hits lately have been to the health of their roster, and they suffered another on Friday

Closer Jeurys Familia hit the disabled list, retroactive to Thursday, with a sore right shoulder, and the Mets recalled righthander Jacob Rhame from Triple-A Las Vegas to take his spot on the 25-man roster.

It’s not clear who will serve as the Mets’ closer in Familia’s absence. Robert Gsellman has received a couple of recent save opportunities, though Anthony Swarzak and Seth Lugo also could be options.

Familia has been enjoying a rebound year after a poor 2017, posting 14 saves, a 2.48 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 28 games. He had fallen on relatively hard times recently, however, allowing four runs in his past seven innings (six games).

Cespedes joins Binghamton

Also Friday, Yoenis Cespedes (right hip flexor strain) joined Double-A Binghamton for a rehab assignment.

The Mets announced that he will “play a minor-league rehabilitation game,” though they didn’t specify if he would return to the majors afterward.

Extra bases

Lefthander Buddy Baumann and infielder Phillip Evans cleared waivers and were sent to Triple-A Las Vegas.

New York Sports

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski answers Gronk will be at Belmont to watch Gronkowski run
Chris Mara, the senior vice president of player Giants’ Chris Mara a part-owner of Justify
Baffert: 'Smooth, good day' for Justify after final gallop
Justify works out with exercise rider Humberto Gomez Justify goes for history in the Belmont Stakes
Manager Mickey Callaway of the New York Mets before Lennon: Reeling Mets need boost from Subway Series
Liberty center Tina Charles dribbles the ball up Liberty loses at buzzer to Sun