Mets to dismiss pro scouting director after season, source confirms

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
The Mets are dismissing senior director of professional scouting Jim D’Aloia after his contract expires at the end of the season, a source confirmed to Newsday’s David Lennon.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the first to report the news.

D’Aloia was hired by the Mets as a scout in 2010 under then-general manager Sandy Alderson and was promoted to director of professional scouting in November 2011.

D’Aloia was the chief financial officer for Robert Woods Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey, before he was hired as a pro scout with the Toronto Blue Jays. He worked with the Blue Jays from 2005 to 2010.

Former Mets special assistant J.P. Ricciardi, who worked under Alderson, was the general manager of the Blue Jays from 2001 to 2009. Ricciardi was hired by the Mets in November 2010.

D’Aloia played baseball at St. Leo’s University in Florida. He was selected by the Yankees in the 33rd round of the 1980 free agent draft. He became an infield coach for the Yankees’ Gulf Coast team in 1982.

