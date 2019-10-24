In the Mets’ search for a new manager, Joe Girardi — the most experienced, accomplished and expensive of their publicly known candidates — is no longer an option.

The Phillies hired Girardi as their new manager on Thursday, according to multiple reports. It is his first job with a major league club since the Yankees declined to renew his contract after the 2017 season.

Girardi was among those to receive a second in-person interview with the Mets. He reportedly met with the Mets for a second time on Tuesday, a day after doing so with the Phillies.

The other reported Mets candidates who made it to the second round of interviews are Yankees special adviser Carlos Beltran, ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez, Mets quality control coach Luis Rojas, Nationals infield/first base coach Tim Bogar and Twins bench coach Derek Shelton.

Those five candidates have combined for 22 games of major league managing experience — all by Bogar, as the Rangers’ interim manager in 2014.

Girardi has 11 seasons of experience as a big league manager. He managed the Marlins in 2006, when he won NL Manager of the Year, but was fired because he did not get along with owner Jeffrey Loria. He managed the Yankees from 2008-17 and won the World Series in 2009.

The Phillies fired Gabe Kapler — hired two years ago as part of the same managerial class that brought Mickey Callaway to the Mets — on Oct. 10 and quickly focused their search on veteran managers. They brought in three finalists for second interviews: Girardi, Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker. After Girardi met with the Phillies on Monday, he was reportedly the favorite.

Girardi, a popular name in the manager rumor mill for two years, had been linked to the Mets for months as Callaway’s future was in question. Callaway lasted through the season but was fired Oct. 3, with one year remaining on his contract.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said then that he already had an “expansive” list of potential replacements and that he would look in “a variety of different buckets.”

“We certainly will be considering managers with experience and success at the major-league level,” Van Wagenen said. “We may be considering people that have minor league managerial experience. And we’ll certainly be open to outside-the-box ideas of people that either are up and coming or can provide different perspectives.

“But I think when we put the formula all together, the goal is to have the best person regardless of his resume."

Three weeks later, Girardi is off the board, making it increasingly likely the Mets will turn to another first-time manager.

In addition to the candidates who made it to the next round of interviews, the Mets also have interviewed Diamondbacks vice president of player development Mike Bell and Padres first base coach Skip Schumaker.

Van Wagenen and the Mets care deeply about not leaking details of their manager search, so it is possible — maybe even probable — that they have interviewed and are considering yet unidentified options.