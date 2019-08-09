TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
82° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Mets agree to deal with second baseman Joe Panik, source says

Giants second baseman Joe Panik throws to first

Giants second baseman Joe Panik throws to first base after forcing the Cubs' David Bote at second base on a double play hit by Addison Russell during the ninth inning of a game in San Francisco on July 23, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

By Mike Rose and Tim Healey michael.rose@newsday.com, timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

The Mets agreed to a deal with second baseman Joe Panik on Friday afternoon, a source said.

Panik fills a need with Robinson Cano out indefinitely with a torn left hamstring.

Panik, 28, was designated for assignment earlier this week by the Giants. The Giants acquired second baseman Scooter Gennett from the Reds at the trade deadline.

Panik helped the Giants win the 2014 World Series, hitting .303 in 73 games in the regular season and appearing in 17 postseason games, including all seven games of the World Series against the Royals. He followed that with a solid 2015 season, batting .312 in 100 games and being named to his only NL All-Star team. Panik’s best season was 2017, when he appeared in a career-high 138 games and hit .288 with 147 hits, but he struggled in 2018 and was hitting just .235 in 103 games this season.

Once Panik cleared waivers at 1 p.m., he was free to sign with any team for the pro-rated portion of the minimum salary of $555,000.

Panik was born in Yonkers and grew up in Hopewell Junction in upstate Dutchess County and attended John Jay-East Fishkill High School. He played collegiately at St. John’s in Queens.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Giants quarterbacks Daniel Jones, left, and Eli Manning Is there a QB competition developing with Giants?
Babylon High School and LIU Post alum Jake LI's Jake Carlock and James O'Hagan discuss their first NFL game
Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers skates Davidson expects to see Kreider in Rangers camp
New York Yankees play-by-play man Michael Kay Still no date set for Michael Kay's return to YES booth
Julius Anglickas, who wrestled at Southampton High School LI's Anglickas ready to be a contender in UFC
Jets running back Le'Veon Bell after completing a Jets will play Bell in a preseason game
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search