The Mets agreed to a deal with second baseman Joe Panik on Friday afternoon, a source said.

Panik fills a need with Robinson Cano out indefinitely with a torn left hamstring.

Panik, 28, was designated for assignment earlier this week by the Giants. The Giants acquired second baseman Scooter Gennett from the Reds at the trade deadline.

Panik helped the Giants win the 2014 World Series, hitting .303 in 73 games in the regular season and appearing in 17 postseason games, including all seven games of the World Series against the Royals. He followed that with a solid 2015 season, batting .312 in 100 games and being named to his only NL All-Star team. Panik’s best season was 2017, when he appeared in a career-high 138 games and hit .288 with 147 hits, but he struggled in 2018 and was hitting just .235 in 103 games this season.

Once Panik cleared waivers at 1 p.m., he was free to sign with any team for the pro-rated portion of the minimum salary of $555,000.

Panik was born in Yonkers and grew up in Hopewell Junction in upstate Dutchess County and attended John Jay-East Fishkill High School. He played collegiately at St. John’s in Queens.