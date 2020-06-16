There is another Long Islander joining the Mets organization.

Glen Cove native and Chaminade High School alumnus Joe Suozzi signed a minor-league contract with his hometown team Monday night, according to Boston College, from which Suozzi graduated in May.

Suozzi, an outfielder, is the son of Tom Suozzi, a Democratic congressman who represents parts of Long Island and Queens. He is the former Glen Cove mayor and Nassau County Executive.

An undrafted free agent, the younger Suozzi was allowed to sign with any team as of Sunday morning. Signing bonuses for amateurs who were not picked in last week’s draft are capped at $20,000 this year.

Suozzi is coming off a strong — if short — senior season. In 15 games before the sports world shut down, he hit .414 with a .471 OBP and .638 slugging percentage, plus 16 RBIs and 14 runs. He also had a 14-game hitting streak.

That marked the end of an unlikely college baseball career. Unrecruited and the recipient of no scholarship offers coming out of Chaminade, Suozzi was a walk-on at BC, making the team through a tryout in the fall of 2017 when he was a sophomore. He had spent the previous summer working as a lifeguard and playing slow-pitch softball on Long Island, according to a press release from BC.

It didn’t take long for Suozzi to play his way into a bigger role for the Eagles. Midway through the 2018 season, his first on the team, he became a regular in the starting lineup, hitting .250 with a .368 slugging percentage.

Suozzi took another step forward his junior year (.282 average, .423 slugging) and landed a spot on the ACC All-Tournament Team.

And now he joins the Mets, who are no strangers to welcoming Long Islanders to the team. Steven Matz (Stony Brook, Ward Melville) and Marcus Stroman (Medford, Patchogue-Medford) are staples in the major-league rotation. Anthony Kay (Stony Brook, Ward Melville) and Justin Dunn (Freeport) were climbing the minor-league ranks with the Mets before being traded and making it to the majors with other organizations last year.

This is not the first transaction between the Mets and a Suozzi. Fred Wilpon, Saul Katz, Jeff Wilpon and other members of Sterling Equities — the Wilpon/Katz family business that owns the Mets — donated a combined $26,912 to Tom Suozzi between 2016 and 2018, according to Federal Elections Commission data. There are no records of donations this year.

Among the Mets’ other undrafted free-agent signings: Cal outfielder Brandon McIlwain, who also played quarterback at Cal (and South Carolina to begin his college career); South Alabama righthander Drake Nightengale, who lists Jacob deGrom as his favorite athlete in his college bio; and Central Oklahoma (Division II) righthander Dylan Hall, who spent the first half of his college career at Virginia Tech.