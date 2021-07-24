Joe Suozzi continues to live his childhood dream every time he takes the field for the Mets’ organization.

The Chaminade High School graduate was elevated from Low-A Port St. Lucie to the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones July 13. The Glen Cove native now gets to play less than 40 miles from his hometown on a daily basis.

Suozzi, an outfielder, grew up a passionate Mets fan. He was signed by his favorite organization as an undrafted free agent in June after graduating from Boston College.

"It’s going great," Suozzi said. "I’m literally living out my dream right now and it couldn’t be going any better."

Suozzi hit .292 with two home runs, 17 RBIs and 21 runs scored in 30 games with St. Lucie before his promotion to Brooklyn.

The 23-year-old outfielder said he didn’t go to many Cyclones contests growing up, but his family often attended Mets games at Shea Stadium and Citi Field. He’s cherishing the opportunity to play close to home now after spending about six weeks in Port St. Lucie.

"It’s an unreal experience," he said. "I was playing in Florida before this . . . and that was a lot of fun, but it’s even better up here because my parents have been coming to games, my friends coming to games and that’s really awesome."

Suozzi still is working on making a name for himself within the Mets' organization. Suozzi is the son of Tom Suozzi, a Democrat congressman who represents parts of Long Island and Queens. But Suozzi said he hasn’t put more pressure on himself due to his family’s high profile in the area.

"I’m just a regular guy playing in his hometown," he said, "and I don’t think it really has that much of an impact."

Suozzi was hitting .182 with a home run and four RBIs over his first seven games in Brooklyn. He said he’s enjoying the experience of playing with some of the Mets’ highest-ranked prospects, such as catcher Francisco Alvarez and shortstop Ronny Mauricio, who are the top two prospects in the organization as ranked by MLB Pipeline.

"It’s such an honor to be sharing the field with them," Suozzi said. "It’s really exciting. The fans come out every day to watch us play, and probably specifically them, and that makes it a fun experience for everyone."

More than anything, Suozzi is focusing on improving and making the most of every opportunity.

"I’m just trying to get better every day," he said, "and be the best baseball player I can."