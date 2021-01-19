The Mets on Tuesday completed the final trade of general manager Jared Porter’s 37-day tenure when they announced the acquisition of lefthander Joey Lucchesi as part of a three-team deal with the Padres and Pirates.

Details of the trade were reported on Monday, hours before an ESPN.com report was posted about Porter sending a slew of unsolicited and graphic texts to a female reporter in 2016, when he worked for the Cubs.

Mets owner Steve Cohen announced Porter’s firing on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

In Porter’s last trade, the Mets got Lucchesi, a 27-year-old who threw only 5 2/3 innings for the Padres in 2020. Lucchesi was effective the previous two seasons and grades out as a potential back-of-the-rotation option.

The Mets sent 20-year-old catching prospect Endy Rodriguez to the Pirates. The biggest name in the deal was righthander Joe Musgrove, who went from Pittsburgh to San Diego. The Pirates also got four prospects from the Padres.

Lucchesi debuted for the Padres in 2018 and went 8-9 with a 4.08 ERA in 26 starts. In 2019, he went 10-10 with a 4.18 ERA in 30 starts. Last season, he was 0-1, 7.94 in three appearances (two starts). Lucchesi has a career strikeout rate of 9.3 per nine innings.

The Mets are going into spring training with a projected rotation of Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, Carlos Carrasco and David Peterson as the top four. Lucchesi may battle Steven Matz for the final rotation spot. Noah Syndergaard is expected back midseason from Tommy John surgery.

Team president Sandy Alderson said recently he is not sure if Seth Lugo will come to spring training as a starter or reliever.