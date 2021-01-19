The Mets acquired lefthander Joey Lucchesi from the Padres in a three-team trade Monday, according to multiple reports. He’s a potential back-end starter who could provide more depth in a rapidly forming rotation.

In return, the Mets shipped off their No. 14 prospect, Endy Rodriguez, to the Pirates, who also got four other players from the Padres. The Padres acquired righthanded starter Joe Musgrove. All moves are pending physicals.

Lucchesi pitched in only three games last season because of bad outings but was a capable plug in the rotation in his two previous years with the Padres, recording a 4.14 ERA. In 2019, he led the Padres in innings (163 2⁄3) and strikeouts (158), averaging 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Both Sandy Alderson and general manager Jared Porter previously said they were open to more options for the rotation, which was significantly bolstered by the addition of Carlos Carrasco but has faced a number of issues the past few years. Noah Syndergaard won’t be back from Tommy John surgery until at least June, Seth Lugo will have to be stretched out or go back to the bullpen, David Peterson has pitched in only 10 games and Steven Matz struggled significantly last year, recording a 9.68 ERA.

If Lucchesi is added to the rotation, he will be the third lefthander, along with Matz and Peterson.

Rodriguez, 20, a catcher, first baseman and outfielder, hit .294 with 19 runs and 14 RBIs in 31 games in the Gulf Coast League and Dominican Summer League in 2019.