John Doht, former Mets executive, dies at 97

John A. Doht grew up a Yankees fan. He idolized Lou Gehrig and reveled in days of pinstripe glory. Then, on a nondescript day in January 1980, his baseball fortunes changed. Doht’s boss, Nelson Doubleday, walked into his office with news that the company had just bought the Mets.

Doht, who worked for Doubleday & Co. for 44 years in various capacities, was named Mets vice president of special projects in 1981, in charge of overseeing the early to mid-’80s renovation of Shea Stadium. When he retired after the team won the 1986 World Series, he left with a championship ring that he would cherish for the rest of his life.

"That was his crowning achievement, being in the Mets' front office and being part of a World Series," said son Rob Doht, 55, of Amityville. "We all got to go to the games. He actually brought me to Game 6, when the ball went through [Bill] Buckner’s legs. I was there on the first-base line, watching the game with my parents."

John Doht, a father of four who lived in North Babylon and Southold for much of his adult life, died on Feb. 20 at Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack, his family said. He was 97.

Doht wore the World Series ring until it no longer fit, Rob Doht said. It was a conversation piece, a family heirloom, and a constant reminder that he managed the Shea Stadium renovation project and came in under budget, a fact that made him endlessly proud.

Born on Feb. 10, 1925, in Roosevelt, John Doht grew up in Hempstead. After skipping a few grades in elementary school, he graduated from Hempstead High School in 1942. He joined Doubleday & Co, starting as an addressograph operator and working his way up to director of corporate real estate and facilities management, as which he oversaw operations of both the Doubleday book shops and other company real estate.

Throughout his many years at Doubleday, he was able to meet former Presidents Richard Nixon and Dwight Eisenhower and worked with former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who joined the company as an editor. John Doht was famous for his attention to detail and knowledge of almost every employee who worked at the company.

"The Doubleday Garden City facility on Franklin Avenue used to house about 2,000 employees, and my father literally knew the name of every single person that worked there," said son Rick Doht, 66, of North Babylon. "He knew them by face, by name, knew their spouse’s names, knew everything about their personal life."

When executives from the New York City office would visit Long Island, they would rely on John Doht to make it seem like they knew everyone as well.

"They would grab my father and they would ride his coattails," Rick Doht said. "They’d just walk around and say, ‘Who’s that over there?’ He would tell them the name of the person and give them some background on who they were, who their family was, and what they meant to the organization. Then the executive would go up to the individual and talk to them like they knew them for 20 years."

But John Doht’s life extended well beyond his work. He served in the Army Air Force from 1943-46 and was recalled to the U.S. Air Force in 1951, where he was stationed in England during the Korean War. While in the Air Force, he played on the traveling softball team, showcasing his athletic ability.

Once, after high school, John Doht was offered a tryout, and then a contract, to play baseball with the Kansas City Athletics. He turned it down because he would make more money if he stayed at Doubleday & Co, his sons said.

Although he would never play professionally, the love of baseball never left him. In 1957, he was one of four men who founded the North Babylon Youth League. With no organized baseball around town at the time, John Doht wanted to make sure his children had a chance to play. He served as treasurer of the league.

"It was called the North Babylon Youth League because in order to be called the North Babylon Little League, they would have had to pay an extra $100 to get rights to the Little League name," Rick Doht said. "The budget just wasn’t there."

Following his years with the Mets, John Doht oversaw another renovation project, the Meadow Brook Club in Jericho, as they prepared to host the Northville LI Classic, a senior PGA tour event.

"He helped us tremendously to get a lot of bang for our buck," said Dennis Harrington, 67, of Greenlawn, who has been the club’s general manager since 1986. "We had a limited budget, but he just did a wonderful job for us. He became a mentor and a great friend of mine."

John Doht was heavily involved in many organizations. He was the vice president and treasurer of the Leukemia Society of America, in memory of his daughter Carolyn, who died of the disease in 1976 at age 18. It was through this role that he became friends with another former first lady, Barbara Bush.

"He was funny and very thoughtful," Harrington said. "He could tell a good story. He chose his words very carefully because he always wanted to communicate the proper thing. I always enjoyed him very much. He was a joy to be with."

In addition to Rick and Rob Doht, John Doht is survived by son John of Massachusetts, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Inge, and daughter, Carolyn. John Doht was buried at the Greenfield Cemetery in Uniondale, Rob Doht said.