Rockville Centre native Jonathan Strangio has joined the Mets’ front office as vice president of baseball operations, reuniting with general manager Billy Eppler, a source said Monday.

He highlights a new batch of hires, all of whom worked for Eppler when he ran the Angels. The others are former Yankees executive Steve Martone, who is a special assistant to the Mets’ GM, plus senior director of player personnel Nate Horowitz and director of baseball operations Nick Spar.

Altogether, these executives add new voices to a front office that features several high-ranking holdovers from previous regimes. That includes assistant GMs Ian Levin and Bryn Alderson, who rose through the ranks when team president Sandy Alderson was GM, as well as assistant GM Ben Zauzmer, who was hired by Jared Porter during his month-plus with the club.

Strangio, 33, was a pitcher and infielder at South Side High before graduating in 2006 and attending/playing for Harvard. He interned for the Mets in 2010-11 before joining the Angels, with whom he eventually ascended to assistant GM.

Martone, 41, was with the Yankees from 2006-15, topping out at manager of professional scouting. He also was one of Eppler’s Angels assistant GMs.

Horowitz was the Angels’ director of professional scouting until leaving in November. He had led that department since 2016.

Spar was a baseball operations assistant until September, then joined Eppler at WME, an agency that has been expanding into baseball. Eppler was there for only two months before getting hired by the Mets. Spar interned for the White House in 2010, according to his LinkedIn page, and graduated from Columbia Law in 2016.

These hires were first reported by The Athletic.

The Mets also made Edgar Suero the manager of team travel, a source said. He had worked in the organization’s human-resources department.