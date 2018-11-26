The Mets on Monday claimed outfielder/first baseman Jordan Patterson off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.

Patterson, 26, appeared in 10 games with the Rockies in 2016, going 8-for-18 with two RBIs. That is the lefthanded hitter’s only major-league action.

Last season, Patterson hit .271 with 26 homers and 76 RBIs in 118 games with Albuquerque (Triple A) of the Pacific Coast League. MLB.com ranked him as the Rockies’ 16th-best prospect.