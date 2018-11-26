TODAY'S PAPER
Mets claim OF/1B Jordan Patterson off waivers from Rockies

The Rockies' Jordan Patterson fields a throw against

The Rockies' Jordan Patterson fields a throw against the Brewers during the third inning of a spring training game on March 10 in Phoenix. Photo Credit: AP/Matt York

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
The Mets on Monday claimed outfielder/first baseman Jordan Patterson off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.

Patterson, 26, appeared in 10 games with the Rockies in 2016, going 8-for-18 with two RBIs. That is the lefthanded hitter’s only major-league action.

Last season, Patterson hit .271 with 26 homers and 76 RBIs in 118 games with Albuquerque (Triple A) of the Pacific Coast League. MLB.com ranked him as the Rockies’ 16th-best prospect.

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

