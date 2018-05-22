The Mets, stuck in a holding pattern on the return of Yoenis Cespedes, opted for some outside help Tuesday by signing free-agent slugger Jose Bautista, who had been released by the Braves only two days earlier.

Not only that, but the team announced Bautista would be active for Tuesday night’s game against the Marlins. Phillip Evans was optioned back to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the roster.

With the recent injuries to Cespedes and Juan Lagares -- the centerfielder is probably lost for the season due to toe surgery — the Mets were faced with thinning outfield depth and a lack of righthanded pop at the position. While it’s debatable how much Bautista can help in that department, Mickey Callaway did lament before Tuesday’s game that they were forced to use three lefthanded-hitting outfielders against Miami’s lefty starter Caleb Smith.

Bautista, 37, has 333 career home runs but is three years removed from his 40-homer season with the Blue Jays and struggled in his brief stint with the Braves earlier this month, batting .143 (5-for-35) with two home runs in 12 games. Primarily an outfielder, Bautista played third base for Atlanta after signing a minor-league deal.

