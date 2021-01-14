The Mets added some depth on Thursday, signing first baseman/outfielder Jose Martinez to a one-year contract.

The contract will be worth $1 million with $500,000 in added incentives if Martinez makes the club, according to USA Today, which first reported the signing.

Martinez, 32, hit just .182 in a miserable 2020 season with the Rays and the Cubs. But in previous years he was a reliable righthanded bat and a formidable pinch hitter, which should be helpful to the Mets with their lefthanded-heavy current lineup.

Martinez’s best seasons came with St. Louis. In 2018, he hit .305 with 17 HRs, 83 RBIs and an .821 OPS. He is a career .306 hitter in 110 plate appearances as a pinch hitter with three home runs and an .851 OPS. He has a .915 career OPS vs. lefthanded pitchers, .765 against righties.

Martinez was traded from Tampa Bay to Chicago last Aug. 30 and went 0-for-21 with the Cubs.