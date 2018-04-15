Jose Reyes is stuck in the worst kind of 0-fer: 0-for-the-season.

The utility infielder went 0-for-4 in the Mets’ 3-2 victory over the Brewers on Sunday and is hitless in 16 at-bats.

Manager Mickey Callaway said he is not concerned about Reyes, noting that after leading the team in plate appearances (561) last season, Reyes has played only sporadically in the opening weeks of this one. Reyes made his third start of the year Sunday.

That adjustment is a significant one, Callaway said.

“Reyes brings energy. I love having him around,” he said. “It’s hard . . . He’s having to go through this transition of, ‘OK, I get to play sporadically, maybe pinch hit here and there. I get a start every fifth or sixth day.’ He’s still trying to transition into that. He’ll figure it out. He’s a good player.”

Dom down

The Mets made a paper move Sunday, activating first baseman Dominic Smith from the disabled list and optioning him to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Smith strained his right quadriceps during spring training and had been on a rehabilitation assignment with Las Vegas. Now he’ll stay there, but he no longer will accrue major-league service time.

42 degrees on ‘42’ day

Sunday was Jackie Robinson Day, and the Mets hosted his family, including wife Rachel and children Sharon and David, at Citi Field. As usual, every player and coach for both teams (and across the majors) wore No. 42 on their jerseys. That also was the game-time temperature: 42 degrees.

Extra bases

Noah Syndergaard had high praise for rookie catcher Tomas Nido, who was recalled from Double-A Binghamton this past week. “Nido and I, I think I can speak for both of us, we just had a lot of fun out there,” Syndergaard said. “I look forward to throwing to him many more times.” . . . Yoenis Cespedes went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts Sunday. In his past eight games, he is 5-for-36 (.139) with 17 strikeouts. His OPS is down to .628.