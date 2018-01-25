Jose Reyes made it clear throughout the dwindling days of the 2017 season: Whatever role the Mets had for him going forward, he would accept. He just wanted to remain in Flushing. On Thursday, the sides agreed on a one-year contract, an industry source said. The deal is pending a physical.

Reyes likely will fill a utility role in the infield as he continues to mentor shortstop Amed Rosario, 22, who made his big- league debut last August. Reyes played in 80 games at short, 36 at second and 28 at third last season.

The Mets picked up their option on Asdrubal Cabrera, who is projected to play third base. Wilmer Flores is the other backup infielder. The Mets are expected to add a starting second baseman before the season.

No matter what Reyes did last season, returning this year was on his mind. After hitting two home runs against the Reds in September, he was asked if he had informed the Mets of his feelings. “They know,” he said. “I’ve said it to everybody. I want to finish my career here. That’s no secret to anyone. But they have that decision.”

Reyes, who will turn 35 in June, hit .246 with 15 home runs and stole 24 bases last season, his second with the Mets after being released by the Rockies. While in Colorado he served a 51-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Reyes was a four-time All-Star during his first tenure with the Mets from 2003-2011. Reyes is the Mets’ all-time leader in stolen bases (403) and triples (110). He is second in hits (1,491) and runs (855).

This will be his third one-year deal with the Mets. He reportedly made $535,000 last season and $507,500 in 2016.

