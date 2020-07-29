Jose Reyes, who the Mets at one time expected to twin with David Wright to form the cornerstone of a perennial contender, announced that he is officially retiring from baseball in a social media post on Wednesday.

Reyes came up with the Mets in 2003 and played with them the first nine seasons of his career, four times earning all-star honors and three times leading the league in stolen bases. He also played the last three of his 16 seasons for the Mets. He last played in 2018.

“I want to thank the New York Mets for giving me the chance to become a professional baseball player and for bringing me back at the end of my career,” he said in his dispatch.

Reyes is the franchise’s all-time leader in stolen bases (408) and triples (113) and ranks behind only Wright in hits (1,534) and runs (885).

“Mets fans, what can I say? We never got the ring we hoped we would get but I can’t imagine playing in front of any better fans in the whole world,” Reyes said in his post. “Your passion and energy always lifted me higher and for that I will always be grateful.”

Peterson again

David Peterson’s impressive Mets debut has earned him another turn in the starting rotation. The lefthander, the club’s No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, allowed just two runs in 5 2/3 innings. His next scheduled start would be Sunday in Atlanta.

Marcus Stroman, out with a torn calf, is throwing what manager Luis Rojas called “full-tilt bullpens” in the 80-pitch range and remains week-to-week. He said the injury doesn’t impact his pitching, but that he has limitations running and fielding his position.

It's possible that even if Stroman is back soon, Peterson will remain and the club would go to a six-man rotation. The Mets have a stretch of 17 straight days with a game during August.

Extra bases

Dellin Betances didn’t allow a run in either of his first two appearances but his fastball sat around 94 mph, significantly lower than is typical for the big righty. Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner said “I am not concerned about the velocity” and suggested it will tick up as the season wears on...Reliever Robert Gsellman, out with triceps discomfort, won’t come off the IL on Thursday when he is eligible, but isn’t far off, according to Rojas. He will begin throwing to hitters soon.