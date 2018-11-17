TODAY'S PAPER
Josh Lewin will not return to Mets' radio team

The new Mets radio announcer Josh Lewin for

The new Mets radio announcer Josh Lewin for use with a Neil Best story in paper of Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2012. Photo Credit: Handout

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Josh Lewin will not return to the Mets radio booth next season when the team moves from WOR to WCBS.

"Hey guys, I understand there's a report out there about my leaving the Mets," he tweeted Saturday. "Can't tell you details yet because my contract isn't signed yet, but i will indeed announce an exciting new opportunity for me and my family soon. It's all good, I promise. Thanks much"

Lewin had worked with with Mets' mainstay Howie Rose for six seasons.

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

