Josh Lewin will not return to Mets' radio team

Josh Lewin will not return to the Mets radio booth next season when the team moves from WOR to WCBS.

"Hey guys, I understand there's a report out there about my leaving the Mets," he tweeted Saturday. "Can't tell you details yet because my contract isn't signed yet, but i will indeed announce an exciting new opportunity for me and my family soon. It's all good, I promise. Thanks much"

Lewin had worked with with Mets' mainstay Howie Rose for six seasons.