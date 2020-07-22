TODAY'S PAPER
Mets bring back Juan Lagares, sign Brian Dozier, release Melky Cabrera and Gordon Beckham

The Mets' Juan Lagares points to the dugout

The Mets' Juan Lagares points to the dugout as he runs on his grand slam against the Diamondbacks during the third inning at Citi Field on Sept. 12, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Print

The Mets welcomed back old friend Juan Lagares on Wednesday, signing the 31-year-old outfielder to a minor-league contract.

Lagares, recently let go by the San Diego Padres, joined the Mets for Wednesday’s afternoon workout at Citi Field.

Lagares, 31, had spent all of his seven-year MLB career with the Mets. In 2019, he hit .213 with five home runs and 27 RBIs. He appeared in 133 games, but only picked up 285 plate appearances since his most useful role is as a defensive replacement.

Lagares could be insurance in case Jake Marisnick is unable to start the season because of a tight left hamstring. Marisnick played four innings in an intrasquad game on Tuesday, but was not in either lineup for Wednesday’s Mets-only tilt.

The Mets also signed infielder Brian Dozier to a minor-league deal, according to MLB.com. Dozier, 33, was also recently let go by the Padres. In 2019, Dozier hit .238 with 20 homers and 50 RBIs for the Nationals.

The Mets also released outfielder Melky Cabrera and infielder Gordon Beckham, leaving their 60-man player pool at 57.

