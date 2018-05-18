The Mets likely have lost Juan Lagares for the season after the outfielder collided with the wall on a catch Wednesday, injuring his foot and requiring surgery, the team announced.

Lagares hyperextended the big toe on his left foot, and a subsequent MRI showed a complete tear of the plantar plate, a large ligament that supports the toe.

Other than the outfielders with the team now, the Mets have no further healthy outfielders on the extended 40-man roster.

Reliever Jerry Blevins, who was on paternity leave, will take Lagares’ spot on the roster.

Surgery on the foot is scheduled for next week for Lagares.

Lagares appeared in 30 games this season and was hitting .339 with six RBIs.