Juan Lagares sprained his left big toe when he ran into the centerfield wall to make a running catch Wednesday.

X-rays were negative, but Lagares was unsure if he would have to miss time.

“In the moment, I felt like I couldn’t run,” said Lagares, who was in clear pain after the collision. “But now, I feel better. The X-ray was negative, so that’s important.”

The catch came in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 12-1 loss to the Blue Jays. Lagares stayed in the game for four more Toronto batters, but Jay Bruce pinch-hit for him in the bottom of the ninth.

Lagares — who has a .339 average and .765 OPS after going 0-for-3 — stands to benefit from Yoenis Cespedes’ stint on the disabled list. But only if he is able to get on the field.

“First of all, I have to see how my toe [feels],” Lagares said. “I just want to be ready for the opportunity.

“I was afraid something was broke. Let’s see how it [feels] tomorrow and I’ll go from there.”

Wheels turning

Zack Wheeler remains intrigued by his splitter, a recent addition to his repertoire, especially after a recent conversation with first baseman Adrian Gonzalez.

Wheeler said Gonzalez pulled him aside recently to talk about the split and about how pitchers like Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling leaned on it heavily and attacked hitters with it. The two Mets even watched video of the retired aces throwing the pitch.

“I’m definitely going to try to put that into my game plan the next few starts and see how that goes,” Wheeler said. “It’s a good pitch for me. It’s going to be a good pitch for me.”

Extra bases

Third baseman Todd Frazier (left hamstring strain) is eligible to come off the disabled list Friday. Manager Mickey Callaway said he is considered day-to-day . . . Luis Guillorme became the first Met to get hits in his first three major-league at-bats since Steven Matz on June 28, 2015.